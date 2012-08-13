MOSCOW Aug 13 Gazprom Neft, Russia's
No. 5 oil producer, said on Monday its first-half net profit
edged up 0.4 percent year-on-year to 78.73 billion roubles
The company did not provide second-quarter results.
Gazprom Neft, along with other Russian companies, is
switching this year to International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP), to report in roubles.
The company also said its January-June 2012 revenues grew 19
percent to 579.18 billion roubles on the back of rising oil
production, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 6.6 percent to
149.3 billion roubles.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)