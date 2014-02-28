MOSCOW Feb 28 Gazprom Neft, an oil arm of Russian gas company Gazprom, posted 177.9 billion roubles ($5 billion) in 2013 net profit, up 1 percent year-on-year.

In 2012, Gazprom Neft saw net profit at 176.3 billion roubles.

The company said in a statement on Friday its revenues were down 1 percent to 1.5 trillion roubles last year. ($1 = 36.1655 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)