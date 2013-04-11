* GDP f'cast cut to 2.4 pct from 3.6 pct
* Econ Ministry cites poor investment, export outlook
* Economy set for weakest performance since 2009
By Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's economy ministry has
cut its economic growth forecast for this year by a third to 2.4
percent, which would be its worst year since 2009 when it was
struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The government had previously forecast 3.6 percent growth
this year but revised its estimate after consumer demand,
investments and exports were weaker than expected in the first
quarter.
Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Sunday that the
economy probably only grew 1 percent in the first three months
of this year from a year ago.
"GDP growth will come in at 2.4 pct (in 2013)," the news
agency Interfax cited Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach as
saying. The ministry's forecasting department confirmed the new
estimates.
That would be the worst performance since 2009 when GDP fell
by 7.8 percent in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
Last year gross domestic product rose 3.4 percent.
Klepach said that investment and export data for the first
three months bode poorly for the rest of the year. As a result
the ministry had cut its forecast for growth in fixed capital
investment to 4.6 percent from 6.5 percent. That is well below
double-digit growth seen for most of the past decade.
The new GDP forecast is less than half of the government's
goal of achieving 5 percent growth annually and also reflects
easing consumer demand, which has been the main driver of
Russia's economic growth since the early 2000s.
"It's a fully realistic forecast," said Nadezhda Ivanova, an
economist at Sberbank.
Retail sales grew by 2.5 percent in February from a year
earlier, the most recent available data and below analysts'
expectations.
Car sales, a good indicator of consumer demand, fell 4
percent last month while gas exports, one of the country's chief
exports, to the European Union and Turkey by gas monopoly
Gazprom fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in January to
February.
Sentiment in Russia is also being affected by worries about
the situation in Cyprus, which had to seek a bailout last month
that imposed levies on big bank deposits, many of which are held
by Russians.
Slowing growth is adding ammunition to the economy
ministry's calls for the central bank to cut interest rates to
support industry.
"In the beginning of 2013, it seems that consumer demand is
also weakening. It cannot be ruled out that Russia has already
entered a recession," analysts at Nomos bank wrote in a note on
Tuesday.
Following are the government's new 2013 forecasts announced
on Thursday.
2013 previous
forecast
Oil price, $ per barrel 105 97
GDP, pct 2.4 3.6
Inflation, pct 5.8 5-6
Industrial output, pct 2.0 3.6
Capital investments, pct 4.6 6.5
Capital outflows, $bln 30-35 0-10
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya
Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina and
Susan Fenton)