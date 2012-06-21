(Repeats to different USN)

ST PETERSBURG, June 21 Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was up 4.2 percent year-on-year in May against a 3.7 percent rise in April, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

The ministry will raise its 2012 GDP forecast to 3.7-4.0 percent from 3.4 percent, Belousov also told reporters. In 2011, Russia's economy grew 4.3 percent. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)