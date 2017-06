MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's gross dometic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent in November year-on-year, and increased 4.4 percent in the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period a year ago, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

In month-on-month terms, GDP grew 0.3 percent in November.

In the whole of 2011, Russia's economy is likely to grow at between 4.2 percent and 4.5 percent in GDP terms. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)