WRAPUP 3-Trump says Qatar row shows his Middle East trip "paying off"
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Adds market disruption, USAF comment, other details)
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was up 3.8 percent, year-on-year, in June against a 4.2 percent rise in May, the Economy Ministry said on its web site on Wednesday.
The ministry earlier estimated that economic growth slowed to 4.0 percent in the second quarter from 4.9 percent in the January through March period. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
June 6 Shares of HD Supply Holdings sank as much as 19 percent after the construction materials supplier reported another drop in margins at its biggest unit, while announcing the sale of its second-biggest unit, where margins have been relatively steady.