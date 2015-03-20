BERLIN, March 20 The German government on Friday
condemned Russia's new treaty with Georgia's breakaway South
Ossetia region, saying it posed a threat to Georgian sovereignty
and would reinforce Tbilisi's fears that Moscow was intent on
annexing the territory.
"With this treaty Russia is once again casting doubt on the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia," said German
government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz.
"Moscow is thus impeding ongoing efforts for a peaceful end
to the conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the framework
of the Geneva talks," she said, adding that the treaty
reinforced Georgia's fears of "creeping annexation".
