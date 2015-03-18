MOSCOW, March 18 Russia signed a treaty with
Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia region on Wednesday which
Tbilisi condemned as a move towards annexation and the West says
could threaten regional stability and security.
The framework "alliance and integration" treaty, signed by
Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian leader
Leonid Tibilov, outlines plans to integrate Russia's security
forces, military and customs services with South Ossetia's.
Russia, which will also protect the tiny region's border
under the treaty, recognised South Ossetia as an independent
state after a five-day war with Georgia in 2008 but most
countries say it is still part of Georgia.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)