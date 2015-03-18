* Russia recognised South Ossetia as independent in 2008
* Georgia says treaty a move aimed at annexation
* Russia celebrates annexation of Crimea, West wary
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, March 18 President Vladimir Putin signed
a treaty with Georgia's rebel South Ossetia region on Wednesday
that almost completely integrates it with Russia, alarming
Georgia and the West a year after Moscow took over Crimea.
Tbilisi described the "alliance and integration" treaty as a
"move aimed at annexation" and the United States and European
Union said they would not recognise the agreement, which the EU
depicted as a threat to regional security and stability.
Under the deal, signed in the Kremlin by Putin and South
Ossetian leader Leonid Tibilov, a former KGB official, the
region's security forces, military, economy, customs service and
border guards will be deeply integrated with those of Russia.
Russia won a five-day war with Georgia in 2008 over the fate
of South Ossetia and another rebel region, Abkhazia. It formally
recognises both regions as independent states and signed a
similar treaty with Abkhazia last year.
"Another step is being taken today to strengthen our
partnership," Putin said after signing what he described as a
"landmark" treaty in the Kremlin, with the Russian and South
Ossetian flags behind him.
Tibilov hailed the agreement, which will make it easier for
the people of South Ossetia to gain Russian citizenship, as "the
best possible guarantee of state security". He said EU and U.S.
officials should mind their own business.
CELEBRATIONS OVER CRIMEA
As they signed the treaty, thousands of people gathered for
a concert in the shadow of the Kremlin walls to celebrate the
first anniversary of Crimea's annexation from Ukraine, a show of
public support for Putin and his assertive foreign policy.
Under banners declaring "We are together!" and "Crimea is
ours!", young and old alike danced and sang as a military brass
band played patriotic music. Other cities across Russia, and in
Crimea, also staged marches and rallies, with balloons and
Russian flags flying above them.
Putin's popularity has soared since he delivered a patriotic
speech exactly a year ago urging parliament to annexe Crimea,
which had been seized by Russian forces after a Ukrainian
president backed by Moscow was overthrown by street protests.
Briefly addressing the concert in Moscow, Putin said to
chants of "Russia, Russia" that the country would overcome all
difficulties from outside - a reference to Western economic
sanctions imposed over Russia's role in Crimea and Ukraine.
But his actions over Ukraine, parts of which he has referred
to as New Russia, have contributed to a collapse in relations
with the West to their lowest level since the Cold War ended.
NATO accuses Moscow of sending thousands of troops to fight on
behalf of pro-Russian rebels in a war that has killed more than
6,000 people.
The moves to draw in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, an
impoverished region with a population estimated at between
30,000 and 50,000, have alarmed the West and Georgia, a former
Soviet republic crossed by gas and oil pipelines to Europe.
"It's a cynical and provocative step by Russia ... We
consider it a move aimed at annexation," Georgian Foreign
Minister Tamar Beruchashvili said of the treaty in Tbilisi.
WESTERN FEARS
Western leaders fear Russia is becoming increasingly
expansionist and may try to take control of other regions in
former Soviet states, including separatist-held territory in
eastern Ukraine, though Moscow denies this. Russian troops also
protect a self-proclaimed independent region in Moldova.
The United States and the European Union denounced the new
treaty with South Ossetia.
"The United States' position on South Ossetia and Abkhazia
remains clear: these regions are integral parts of Georgia, and
we continue to support Georgia's independence, its sovereignty,
and its territorial integrity," U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the signing
would be "yet another step" against "ongoing efforts to
strengthen security and stability in the region".
Despite Wednesday's celebrations, some people in Crimea are
disappointed by the first year of Russian rule since the Black
Sea peninsula, home to Russia's Black Sea fleet, was handed to
Ukraine by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1954.
Putin told a meeting on the economic development of Crimea
that people were worried by low wages, high unemployment, the
poor condition of roads and the state of housing, communal
services and education.
South Ossetia's fate since Russia took it over in 2008 is
also a cautionary tale. Its people saw Russia as a saviour after
the war but the region is poor, roads are bad and unemployment
is widespread.
It is also almost entirely dependent on Russia for
financial, political and military support and many of its people
are frustrated with life under Russia's wing.
Moscow says it has poured in 43 billion roubles ($700
million) at current rates, but independent organisations say
much of this has been lost in corruption.
Russia has had occasional difficulty maintaining political
control in South Ossetia. A presidential election there was
declared invalid in 2011 after the candidate backed by the
Kremlin lost and accused his opponent of violations. Tibilov,
the region's former KGB chief, won the rerun election in 2012.
($1 = 61.1410 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Margarita
Antidze in Tbilisi, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Peter Graff)