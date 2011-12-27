FRANKFURT Dec 27 Russia's energy minister
still sees potential in power cooperation between Germany and
Russia, he told a German newspaper only days after talks between
RWE and Gazprom over joint power production
ventures failed.
Sergei Shmatko said in an interview with Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday that Russia and Germany
complemented each other well, but called for political
assurances regarding the construction of gas-to-power plants and
the safety of investments.
"We have the means to finance, we have gas, Germany has
efficient technologies and a potentially large market," Shmatko
said. "It could be done fast."
"Gas plants could, for instance, be built where nuclear
plants used to be. The existing power infrastructure could be
used," he said.
"This idea, however, only works, if the government arrives
at a clear yes. So far, this has not happened."
Shmatko criticised how Germany reserves first space on
transmission networks for renewable power due to its strategy of
generating increasingly more "green" power at the expense of
that derived from fossil-fuels, so there is no guarantee that
gas-to-power volumes will eventually be sold after generation.
While talks begun with RWE in mid-July were terminated last
week, Gazprom continues to explore power
cooperation with the state of Bavaria, having struck a gas plant
deal with Danish utility Dong earlier this year.
Shmatko also said that if power grids between Germany and
its eastern neighbours were strengthened, then Poland, Ukraine,
Russia and Belarus could help fill supply gaps possibly arising
from Germany's decision to scrap a large slice of its own
nuclear supply in the wake of Japan's Fukushima crisis.
