* Merkel increasingly critical of Russia's human rights
record
* Russian court denies bail to four more activists
* Greenpeace crew face piracy charges
BERLIN, Oct 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of her
concerns over the arrest of Greenpeace activists after a protest
at an Arctic drilling platform and urged a swift resolution of
the case.
The 30 environmentalists have been held on piracy charges
since trying to scale the Prirazlomnaya oil rig on Sept. 18.
"The Chancellor expressed her concern to Putin over the
arrest of the crew of the Greenpeace boat, impounded in Russia,
and voiced her hope that this case will soon be resolved,"
Merkel's spokesman said in a statement.
Germany has become an increasingly vocal critic of Moscow's
record on human rights, despite Russia's importance as an energy
exporter, straining personal ties between Merkel and Putin.
A Kremlin statement about the leaders' telephone call made
no mention of the activists.
The Greenpeace members, who come from nearly 20 countries,
have been ordered held until late November pending further
investigation.
Courts have denied bail to a number of them in the past
week, including the American captain of the Arctic Sunrise.
On Wednesday, judges in the northern Russian city of
Murmansk denied bail to four more people - Anthony Perrett of
Britain, Gizem Akhan of Turkey, Jonathan Beauchamp of New
Zealand and Francesco Pisanu of France.
The piracy charges, punishable by up to 15 years' jail,
appear aimed at sending a message that Moscow will not tolerate
attempts to disrupt its development of the resource-rich Arctic.
Greenpeace says the protest at the rig, owned by
state-controlled Russian energy company Gazprom, was
peaceful and calls the piracy charges absurd and unfounded.
Putin has said the activists were not pirates but that they
had violated international law. The head of the Kremlin's human
rights advisory body has said he would ask prosecutors to
withdraw the piracy charges.
Investigators have also said more charges will be pressed
against some protesters as drugs and other suspect items had
been found on the ship.
Greenpeace denies there were any illegal items aboard.
