MOSCOW Nov 15 The Kremlin regretted on Thursday
an increase in anti-Russian rhetoric in Germany before a visit
by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Moscow but said strong economic
ties should keep relations with Berlin on track.
German lawmakers expressed alarm last week at the state of
human rights in Russia since Vladimir Putin returned to the
presidency in May and urged Merkel to press him on its treatment
of critics during her visit on Friday.
"We are well aware of the heightened anti-Russian rhetoric
in Germany in recent weeks or even months. We are aware of the
demands Mrs Merkel faces from Bundestag deputies and others to
raise various human rights and democracy issues with Putin,"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"As always, President Putin will explain in detail whatever
remains unclear and will ask his own questions."
Merkel will attend a conference before holding talks with
Putin, who has this year faced the biggest protests since he
first rose to power in 2000 and has been accused by his
opponents of cracking down on dissent.
Peskov put the increase in anti-Russian sentiment down to
what he said was point-scoring at the start of campaigning for
Germany's federal election next year and said mutual trade
provided a strong "air bag", or safety cushion.
"Eighty-seven billion dollars in (annual) bilateral trade
provide this air bag. With such a solid foundation, we can be
calm," he said.