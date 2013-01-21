* Russia eyes ban on Germany's poultry, beef and pork
* Moscow-Berlin ties have been frosty
* Russia requires testing for ractopamine for meat from the
U.S.
(Changes sourcing, adds detail)
MOSCOW, Jan 21 Russia will stop importing
chilled meats from Germany starting from Feb. 4 because of
health concerns, a spokesman from Russia's animal and plant
health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.
"The thing is that we can't accept guaranties from Germany's
veterinary service. We have lots of questions to them, their
existing veterinary service system is not perfect," Alexei
Alekseyenko said.
The ban comes against a background of frosty relations
between Moscow and Berlin, which has urged greater democracy and
has been voicing its concern over human rights record in the
former Cold War adversary.
Russia's membership in the World Trade Organization, where
it was admitted last year after nearly 18 years of on-and-off
negotiations, has so far been chequered, while the United States
has said Russia's rules on meat imports appear to be
inconsistent with WTO.
Moscow has required that the meat from the U.S. be tested
and certified free of the feed additive ractopamine.
Earlier on Monday, Interfax news agency reported, citing a
watchdog official, that Russia will halt supplies of chilled
poultry, beef and pork from Germany starting from Feb. 4.
Interfax indirectly quoted him as saying that Germany was in
breach of Russia's veterinary and health requirements.
Germany is normally allowed to export pork, beef and poultry
to Russia at a discount tariff within quotas.
In 2011, Russia also banned poultry meat imports from
Germany following a ban of pork imports due to fears the meat
may be tainted with dioxin.
Alekseyenko said the reason for the current ban is not a
specific health threat, but "Germany's red tape".
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by William Hardy)