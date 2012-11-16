MOSCOW Nov 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on a visit to Moscow on Friday that she had expressed her
concern to President Vladimir Putin about a series of Russian
laws being pushed by his party in parliament that could stifle
dissent.
"We spoke about the situation of civil society in Russia and
I expressed my concern about plans for certain laws," Merkel
said at a joint news conference with Putin at the Kremlin.
"I think we need to speak openly and honestly about these
issues. This dialogue is a precondition for understanding each
other and identifying the conflicts."