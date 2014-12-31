MOSCOW Dec 31 Russia has introduced temporary restrictions on poultry imports from Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state due to an outbreak of bird flu strain H5N8, its safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Russia banned most Western food imports, worth around $9 billion a year in total, in response to U.S. and European Union sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)