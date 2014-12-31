BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
MOSCOW Dec 31 Russia has introduced temporary restrictions on poultry imports from Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state due to an outbreak of bird flu strain H5N8, its safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Russia banned most Western food imports, worth around $9 billion a year in total, in response to U.S. and European Union sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)