Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia May 2, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia Russia condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone and wants a full and impartial investigation into last month's poison gas attack on the Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Those guilty must be found and punished," Putin told a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi. "But this can be only done after an impartial investigation."

"A solution in Syria can be only found by peaceful means and under the aegis of the United Nations," Putin said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk/Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)