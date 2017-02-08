MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will meet Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller in Moscow
later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
reporters on a conference call.
Since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and the West
responded by imposing punitive sanctions on Moscow, Putin has
not received many leading European industrialists in the Kremlin
one-on-one.
Peskov said Putin and Mueller would discuss the possible
expansion of Volkswagen's business in Russia, without providing
details.
Volkswagen makes cars and engines at a factory in Kaluga,
some 170 kilometres (105.63 miles) southwest of Moscow and has
some models assembled at another factory in a different Russian
city.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)