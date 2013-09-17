ACCRA, Sept 17 Russia's Supreme Court chairman
Vyacheslav Lebedev was in intensive care but in a stable
condition in Ghana's capital after being involved in a car
accident on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.
Lebedev was returning to Accra after speaking at a Ghana Bar
Association conference in the town of Ho, southeast Ghana, when
a truck veered into the lane in which his convoy was travelling,
a Ghana Ministry of Information statement said.
Lebedev was airlifted by helicopter to hospital along with a
police officer who was also injured, Deputy Superintendent of
Police Alexander Obeng said by telephone. He described Lebedev's
injuries as minor.
A Russian embassy official confirmed the accident and said
arrangements for his care had been made.
