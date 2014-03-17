MOSCOW, March 17 London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports reported on Monday a 6-percent rise in 2013 net profit and recommended an additional dividend payment.

The company, which accounts for 30 percent of container throughput at Russia's ports, said net profit rose to $114 million from about $108 million in 2012.

The board recommended an additional dividend payment of $11.5 million in total, or $0.06 per global depository receipt. That would bring total payout for 2013 to $0.31 per GDR, or $58.4 million, Global Ports said in a statement.