MOSCOW, Sept 15 London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Monday its first-half net profit rose 30 percent year-on-year, helped by the acquisition of rival NCC in December 2013.

Net profit, attributable to equity holders, rose to $69.9 million from $53.7 million a year earlier while revenue jumped 70 percent to $286.5 million, the firm said in a statement.

On a comparable basis, revenue was down 4.7 percent due to a lower container throughput. But a weaker rouble and cost control helped hit a record margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 66.3 percent, it said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)