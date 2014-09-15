MOSCOW, Sept 15 London-listed Russian ports
operator Global Ports said on Monday its first-half
net profit rose 30 percent year-on-year, helped by the
acquisition of rival NCC in December 2013.
Net profit, attributable to equity holders, rose to $69.9
million from $53.7 million a year earlier while revenue jumped
70 percent to $286.5 million, the firm said in a statement.
On a comparable basis, revenue was down 4.7 percent due to a
lower container throughput. But a weaker rouble and cost control
helped hit a record margin on adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 66.3 percent, it said.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)