MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian ports operator Global
Ports posted a slight drop in first half revenues at
$255.7 million compared to $259.7 million in the same period of
2011 due to a fall in sales at its oil segment and Finnish
assets, the company said on Monday.
The company's net profit decreased 12 percent to $72.5
million from $82.4 million for the period.
Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 56.5 percent compared to 55.8
percent a year ago, the company said.
Last week APM Terminals, the ports arm of Danish shipping
group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it agreed to buy a
37.5 percent stake in Global Ports from N-Trans for
$860 million.