MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian ports operator Global Ports said it is taking full control of a container terminal based in Russia's Far East, increasing its stake from 75 percent to 100 percent for $230 million.

The Vostochnaya Stevedoring company, based in the port of Vostochny, is the largest container terminal in the Far East of Russia and one of the key gateways for Russian container transport, Global Ports said.

It said it is buying the stake from port operator DP World Limited.