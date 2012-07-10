MOSCOW, July 10 The order book for Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment's $500 million share sale is fully subscribed, two sources said on Tuesday.

Globaltrans said on Monday it plans to raise around $450 million via a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price, the company said. [ID :nL6E8I906D]

All $500 million was subscribed, the sources said.