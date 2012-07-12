* Prices offering at $16.50 per share
* Aimed to raise $500, says investor demand was high
* Management, board bought into offering
MOSCOW, July 12 Russian freight operator
Globaltrans Investment said it raised an above-target
$520 million from a share sale, giving it added firepower to
expand and make possible further acquisitions.
The company's capital raising is one of the few by Russian
companies this year. Depressed markets and the euro zone crisis
have severely limited the ability of companies to raise money.
Globaltrans said it priced its offering at $16.50 per GDR,
in the middle of an indicated range of $16.00-$17.25 per GDR
(Global Depositary Receipt).
The company had planned to raise around $450 million through
the share sale while under an over-allotment option,
underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million
GDRs.
Analysts had said they expected the company should place
shares at the upper end of the range, as investors would be keen
to buy into its growth story and see it having potential M&A
opportunities.
Globaltrans aims to take advantage of liberalisation trends
in the Russian freight market, exemplified by the sale last year
of a controlling stake in Russian Railways' rail cargo operator
Freight One to tycoon Vladimir Lisin.
A decade ago, cargo owners relied on state-owned monopoly
Russian Railways as the main fleet operator, but now more than
70 percent of the country's freight rail fleet is privately
owned, according to a recent presentation by Globaltrans.
The company said its offering was significantly
oversubscribed and that management and its board also purchased
GDRs in the offering.