* Prices offering at $16.50 per share

* Aimed to raise $500, says investor demand was high

* Management, board bought into offering

MOSCOW, July 12 Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said it raised an above-target $520 million from a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

The company's capital raising is one of the few by Russian companies this year. Depressed markets and the euro zone crisis have severely limited the ability of companies to raise money.

Globaltrans said it priced its offering at $16.50 per GDR, in the middle of an indicated range of $16.00-$17.25 per GDR (Global Depositary Receipt).

The company had planned to raise around $450 million through the share sale while under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs.

Analysts had said they expected the company should place shares at the upper end of the range, as investors would be keen to buy into its growth story and see it having potential M&A opportunities.

Globaltrans aims to take advantage of liberalisation trends in the Russian freight market, exemplified by the sale last year of a controlling stake in Russian Railways' rail cargo operator Freight One to tycoon Vladimir Lisin.

A decade ago, cargo owners relied on state-owned monopoly Russian Railways as the main fleet operator, but now more than 70 percent of the country's freight rail fleet is privately owned, according to a recent presentation by Globaltrans.

The company said its offering was significantly oversubscribed and that management and its board also purchased GDRs in the offering.