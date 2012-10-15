MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said on Monday that its key shareholder, Transportation Investments Holding (TIHL), will decrease its holdings in the company to 34.7 percent from 40.3 percent by the way of private placement.

The placement will be carried out in the form of global depositary receipts (GDRs).

"The price per GDR and the final number of GDRs sold will be determined on completion of the bookbuilding," Globaltrans said.

The total market price of the shares to be sold is around $210 million. Its GDRs fell 1.68 percent on Monday to $21.64.

Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 per share, also raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.

According to the Globaltrans statement, "TIHL has also made clear its intention to remain long-term strategic investor in the company and that the proceeds from Placing will be used to pursue other investment opportunities in Russia."