MOSCOW, March 25 Russian freight firm
Globaltrans Investment posted $311.6 million in 2012
net profit, down 2 percent from a year ago due to an increase in
finance costs, the company said in a statement on Monday.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected it to post $316.6
million in net profit, flat year-on-year due to an increase in
its debt.
The company said its net debt rose to $896.9 million by
year-end from $258.4 million as of end-2011 as it borrowed to
finance acquisitions of Ferrotrans and a number of railcars.
Globaltrans recommended paying 70 cents per ordinary share
in 2012 dividends, up from 64 cents in the previous year.