MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight company
Globaltrans Investment said it will aim to nudge
dividends higher and reduce debt and that it expects no new
investments in railcars this year.
Globaltrans' pause comes after an aggressive acquisition
drive, in which it bought the Ferrotrans business - previously
called Metalloinvesttrans - from iron ore company Metalloinvest
in April 2012 in a $540 million deal. Earlier this
year, it closed a $225 million deal to buy rail freight operator
MMK-Trans.
Chairman Michael Zampelas said Globaltrans does not plan to
invest in new railcars in 2013 but to focus on further
deleveraging the group's balance sheet and returning cash to
shareholders in the form of dividends. But he also said the
company remained open to doing selective deals.
Globaltrans said its board supported increasing the dividend
payout ratio during times of sustained low investment activity
to not less than 50 percent of consolidated net profit - profit
after stripping out non-cash items such as goodwill.
Currently, the group's dividend policy recommends paying out
not less than 30 percent. Last year's dividend payout equated to
48 percent, the company said.
Globaltrans' debt totalled $1.3 billion at the end of the
half year on June 30, an increase of $193 million compared with
the end of 2012, mainly due to new borrowings to finance the
acquisition of MMK-Trans.
The company said it has been deleveraging with its total
debt decreased to $1.1 billion as of the end of August.
First-half net profit fell 7 percent year-on-year to $148
million as costs rose 40 percent, reflecting an increase in
business following a number of acquisitions.
Revenue rose 25 percent compared with the first half of 2012
to $1.2 billion, while total cost of sales, marketing and
administrative expenses rose 40 percent.