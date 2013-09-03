MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight company
Globaltrans Investment said first-half net profit fell
7 percent year-on-year as costs rose 40 percent, reflecting an
increase in business following a number of acquisitions.
Globaltrans said net profit was $148 million. Revenue rose
25 percent compared with the first half of 2012 to $1.2 billion,
while total cost of sales, marketing and administrative expenses
rose 40 percent.
The company bought the Ferrotrans business - previously
called Metalloinvesttrans - from iron ore company Metalloinvest
in April 2012 in a $540 million deal. Earlier this
year, it closed a $225 million deal to buy rail freight operator
MMK-Trans.