FTSE ends at one-month high but May's energy pledge hits Centrica, SSE
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia produced 243.9 tonnes of gold in the first 10 months of 2015, down from 246.1 tonnes in the same period a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Production for the period included 196.9 tonnes of mined output, compared with 199.1 tonnes a year ago.
Silver production totalled 981.9 tonnes for the period, up from 857.2 tonnes in January-October last year, the ministry added. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)