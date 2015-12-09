MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia produced 243.9 tonnes of gold in the first 10 months of 2015, down from 246.1 tonnes in the same period a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Production for the period included 196.9 tonnes of mined output, compared with 199.1 tonnes a year ago.

Silver production totalled 981.9 tonnes for the period, up from 857.2 tonnes in January-October last year, the ministry added. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)