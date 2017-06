MOSCOW, April 2 Russian gold miner Polyus Gold said on Monday its net profit in 2011 rose by 57 percent year-on-year to $558 million thanks to an increase in sales volumes and higher gold prices.

Its 2011 gold sales jumped to a record high of $2.3 billion from $1.7 billion in the preceding year, while EBITDA reached $1.1 billion in 2011, up 55 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)