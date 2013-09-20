(Adds confirmation from Gomez's representative, online
petition)
By Liza Dobkina
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 20 U.S. pop singer
Selena Gomez has scrapped two concerts in Russia after falling
foul of new visa rules which critics say can be used to keep out
Western artists who promote gay rights.
The concert organisers said the "Come and Get It" singer
pulled out of the planned performances in St. Petersburg and
Moscow next week when it became clear she would not be able to
secure a visa in time.
They blamed the delay on the new rules, which they said were
prompted by official concern over two concerts in Russia at
which Madonna and Lady Gaga defended gay rights, and a gig in
neighbouring Ukraine where the lead singer of U.S. group
Bloodhound Gang stuffed a Russian flag down his trousers.
"The situation is a result of the scandals over the Madonna,
Lady Gaga and Bloodhound Gang concerts, after which the Russian
authorities changed procedures for issuing visas to foreign
musical and artistic groups," said the promoters, the Russian
Entertainment Academy.
A representative for Gomez, 21, confirmed the Russia
concerts were cancelled but declined further comment.
Gomez, who has not taken a public stance on gay rights, has
also come under pressure to denounce Russia's law prohibiting
gay propaganda to minors. A U.S. petition started on the
Change.org website has gained about 14,000 signatures.
Foreign artists can no longer receive visas by invitation
from the Culture Ministry under the aegis of cultural links if
they come to Russia to conduct commercial activity, according to
state-run news agency RIA.
It said the procedures were changed following complaints
from Vitaly Milonov, a St. Petersburg legislator who criticised
Madonna and Lady Gaga and has campaigned against gay rights.
Performing in St. Petersburg last year in black lingerie
with the words "No Fear" scrawled on her back, Madonna attacked
a city law promoted by Milonov that imposed fines for spreading
homosexual "propaganda".
Lady Gaga also denounced the law on stage in St Petersburg
last year, declaring: "Tonight, this is my house Russia. You can
be gay in my house."
A Russian state news agency quoted the head of PMI, which
organised Madonna's concert in St. Petersburg, as saying the new
rules could be used by the Russian authorities to keep out
performers not to their liking.
"Not a single person is going to visit us if the Prosecutor
General's Office starts disputing something or looking for
guilty parties," Yevgeny Finkelshtein was quoted as saying last
month.
Russia has courted controversy since the ban on anti-gay
propaganda among minors went into force nationwide this year, as
part of a drive by President Vladimir Putin to win over
conservative voters after protests against his long rule.
Human rights campaigners say the law is discriminatory and
it has prompted calls for a boycott of the Winter Olympics being
hosted by the Russian resort city of Sochi next February.
U.S. singer Cher turned down an opportunity to perform at
the Winter Games in Sochi because of the anti-gay propaganda,
saying the decision was a "no brainer".
Madonna even faced a court battle against anti-gay activists
who tried - but failed - to press a $10-million compensation
claim against her because they said she had hurt their feelings
by promoting homosexuality at her St. Petersburg concert.
Putin defended the law on Thursday, saying: "Any minority's
right to be different must be respected, but the right of the
majority must not be questioned."
(Reporting by Liza Dobkina and Steve Gutterman; Additional
reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Writing by Timothy
Heritage; Editing by Toby Chopra and Eric Walsh)