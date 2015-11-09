Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
MOSCOW Google said on Monday that Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog had granted its request to extend a Nov. 18 deadline for the company to comply with a ruling to amend its contracts with smartphone producers.
The watchdog ruled in September that the software group had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of its search application on mobile devices running on its Android operating system. This followed a complaint by Russian rival, Yandex.
Google has been granted a one-month extension and now has until Dec. 18 to comply, a Google spokeswoman based in Moscow said.
Originally Google had until Nov. 18 to correct its contracts with manufacturers or could face penalties totalling up to 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in the mobile applications part of the Russian market.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jane Merriman)
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
MONTERREY, Mexico Engineers from across Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which is looking south of the border for talent in short supply at home.