BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
MOSCOW May 21 Russia President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree creating a new government, Interfax and other Russian news agencies reported on Monday, but the appointent were not immediately anounced.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said about three-quarters of the posts were filled by new appointees, Itar-Tass reported.
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
* Calatlantic Group Inc announces secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes LLC and proposed repurchase of common stock