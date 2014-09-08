MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
approved on Monday changes to his governmental ministries that
would grant more power to the country's Defence Ministry, among
others.
At a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Putin
agreed to dissolve the Federal Service for Defence Contracts,
Rosoboronzakaz, as well as the Federal Agency on Delivery of
Arms, known as Rosoboronpostavki, Russian news agencies
reported.
Their functions are to be transferred to the Defence
Ministry, Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly
Service and the Accounting Chamber.
Putin also approved the abolishment of the Regional
Development Ministry and its functions are to be spread across
several ministries.
