* Putin loyalists take key economic posts
* Putin names Moscow police chief interior minister
* Privatisation a battleground between factions
* Sechin to keep influence over energy
By Gleb Bryanski and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, May 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin
unveiled a government dominated by loyalists on Monday,
tightening his grip on the economy and national security after
protests, and limiting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's ability
to pursue market reforms.
Putin, 59, opted for continuity by retaining his ally Igor
Shuvalov as first deputy prime minister in charge of economic
policy, while Igor Sechin will remain his energy chief in a role
outside the government.
The former KGB spy consolidated his hold over the "power"
ministries by naming Moscow police chief Vladimir Kolokoltsev as
interior minister, in a sign of trust in a man who has at times
used heavy force against protesters demanding Putin quit.
Putin also signalled continuity on foreign policy and
military affairs by leaving Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov in place.
"Work will be difficult, given the concrete situation in the
world economy," Putin told a meeting in the Kremlin, where he
sat at the head of the cabinet table with Medvedev to his right.
An important test of the government will be the speed at
which it implements a privatisation programme and a drive to
reduce the dependence of the $1.7 trillion economy on oil and
gas exports.
Putin has also faced the biggest protests since he was first
elected president in 2000, caused initially by allegations of
electoral fraud but fuelled by anger and frustration that his
12-year domination of Russia has been extended by six years.
The opposition, representing a civil society that is finally
emerging more than two decades after the collapse of the Soviet
Union, says its views are being ignored and Putin is stifling
economic and political reforms in the world's largest country.
His appointment of Kolokoltsev to the Interior Ministry sent
a clear message that he does not intend to bow to the
protesters' demands for more political choice and the end of a
political system imposing strong central control over a country
sprawling from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean.
"This is a man who breaks up peaceful meetings with the help
of cudgels," opposition leader Boris Nemtsov told Reuters. "This
all fits into the logic of modern Putinism."
GROWTH AGENDA
Medvedev, 46, named premier after Putin returned to the
Kremlin on May 7, has said he will push pro-growth policies and
the privatisation drive.
But, even though the partners in Russia's ruling 'tandem'
announced they had agreed to switch jobs last September, the
long and secretive process of forming a government raised
concerns that it would be riven by factional conflict.
The line-up brought in a couple of new faces from the team
of young market liberals that served in the Kremlin during
Medvedev's four-year term as president, during which he promised
far-reaching reforms but carried out few of them.
One, Arkady Dvorkovich, was named among six deputy premiers
and was expected to have responsibility for energy and industry
policy - areas over which he had little influence while serving
as Medvedev's economic adviser.
The energy minister's job went to Alexander Novak, a former
deputy finance minister, indicating that Sechin would maintain
control over Russia's strategic oil and gas sector despite
leaving the government.
Another Medvedev aide, former power industry boss Mikhail
Abyzov, missed out on an energy role and was named last on
Putin's list as coordinator of an "open government" forum backed
by Medvedev that has until now produced talk but little action.
Putin, who stepped aside as president in 2008 because of
constitutional limits, extended his influence over economic
policy - traditionally the preserve of the prime minister - by
ensuring that the finance and economy portfolios were taken by
placemen who support his credo of state-led development.
Career bureaucrat Anton Siluanov stays as finance minister,
while a pro-Putin economist, Andrei Belousov, was promoted to
economy minister.
NOT A BREAKTHROUGH
"This is not a breakthrough government," said former Finance
Minister Alexei Kudrin, a fiscal hawk ousted from government
last year in a power struggle with Medvedev. He is still close
to Putin and has been named as a possible future prime minister.
"I doubt greatly that it will be able to rise to the
challenges facing Russia."
Analysts said the cabinet would probably lack independence.
They looked to the Kremlin team being formed by Putin for clues
on the direction of policy during his six-year term, after which
he could seek re-election and try to rule until 2024.
"This cabinet will be one that is not fully independent from
the Kremlin," said Tom Mundy, chief strategist at Moscow
brokerage Otkritie. "The market might may be slightly
disappointed not to see more high-profile liberal names."
Although latest figures show Russia's economy grew at a 4.9
percent rate in the first quarter, that has been pumped up by
lavish pre-election spending that has driven up the oil price at
which Russia's budget will balance in the future.
"The oil curse will get us sooner or later," said German
Gref, head of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank. "The
government has no option but to create a favourable climate for
investment and growth."
Gref's bank is at the top of a list of state assets slated
for privatisation, but the sale of a 7.6 percent stake planned
for last September has been repeatedly delayed.
Shuvalov recently vetoed a near-term sale due to poor market
conditions, that have since deteriorated further, reducing the
value of the stake to $4.3 billion.
The English-speaking lawyer is seen as one of the few
officials who can mediate in the battles for power and influence
between the market liberals and another faction of men with a
background, like former KGB spy Putin, in the security services.
"Shuvalov ... has been a proponent of privatisation in the
past. Whether it goes ahead and at what speed ... depends on the
oil price," said Peter Westin, chief economist at Moscow
brokerage Aton.