MOSCOW Nov 16 The Russian government will hold
an urgent meeting at midday on Wednesday, Valentina Matvienko,
speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of
parliament, told senators, the Interfax news agency reported.
President Vladimir Putin dismissed Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev on Tuesday over allegations he extorted a $2 million
bribe from top oil producer Rosneft in a case that could expose
fault lines in the Russian leader's inner circle.
The Russian government said in a statement cited by RIA news
agency that Wednesday's meeting was routine and had been brought
forward by one day from Thursday because of Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev's schedule.
