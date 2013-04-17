* Putin's pre-election pledges dented by tight budget
* Speculation of strained relations with PM Medvedev
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin
threatened to sack senior officials over a failure to carry out
his orders on social spending in a warning to Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev's government.
Unofficial video footage released on Wednesday showed Putin
berating officials at a meeting on housing attended by several
ministers including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Deputy
Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.
In the footage, published online shortly before Medvedev
started a speech to parliament on the economy, Putin called for
more action to fulfil his pledges on social spending intended to
improve the lives of millions of Russians.
"If we don't do it, we will need to acknowledge that either
I work inefficiently or you work badly and you will need to
resign," he was seen telling Tuesday's meeting in the southern
town of Elista.
"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that I am
currently inclined towards the second scenario," he said. "I
don't want any misunderstandings and I want us to talk
honestly."
The comments were made after the president requested cameras
be turned off at the meeting, but the video appeared on the
Lifenews.ru website which has close ties to the Kremlin.
The remarks follow months of speculation that Putin's
relations with Medvedev are strained and that the prime minister
might be dismissed. Government and Kremlin officials have
dismissed the speculation.
A professionally produced video by an anonymous filmmaker
was posted on YouTube earlier this year which used archive
footage and apparently recent interviews to present Medvedev as
weak and ready to surrender Russian interests to a conniving
United States. The word "treason" is uttered by a narrator.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the authenticity
of the latest footage of the president chastising officials, but
told RIA news agency the remarks were addressed to regional
leaders at the meeting rather than the ministers present.
Medvedev's spokeswoman, Natalia Timakova, declined to
comment.
Putin, who replaced Medvedev as president last May after
four years as prime minister, pledged to spend heavily on social
needs after facing the biggest protests since he first rose to
power in 2000.
He reprimanded three ministers last year for not enforcing
his social spending plans. One of the officials, Regional
Development Minister Oleg Govorun, resigned shortly afterwards.