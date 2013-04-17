MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's government will stick
to its adopted fiscal rule, despite risks of a recession, Prime
Minister Dmitri Medvedev told the Lower House of Parliament on
Wednesday.
"The decision is taken and it should be sharply executed,"
Medvedev told the Duma.
Since President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin last
year, the government has adopted a new fiscal rule that bases
spending plans on the long-term average oil price and caps the
budget deficit at one percent of GDP.
"This rule is very important in the period when in other
countries...there is recession and ultimately, it may happen to
us at the time when there is a risk of commodity prices
falling," Medvedev said.