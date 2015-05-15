MOSCOW May 15 Russia's government said on
Friday it had decided to lift a wheat export duty.
On its Twitter feed, the government said: "The decision has
been taken about the abolition of the export duty on wheat."
Russia, one of the world's major wheat exporters, initially
imposed the tax from Feb. 1 until June 30 to cool domestic
prices and food inflation after the rouble tumbled late last
year.
But Russian wheat prices have been falling and buyers have
been betting on an export tax removal.
