* Dvorkovich repeats "Russia will not ban exports"
* Speculation spreading after drought
* Crop likely to fall more than a quarter from last year
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich accused speculators of spreading false rumours
that the country would ban grain exports this year and repeated
his promise that Moscow would not impose restrictions.
Crops across Russia have been parched by drought since early
spring, recalling the catastrophic drought of 2010 which
prompted President Vladimir Putin, then serving as prime
minister, to ban exports in a shock to world markets.
Russia's grain crop is likely to fall by more than a quarter
from last year's 94 million tonne harvest, and exports could
fall from last year's record 28 million tonnes by 50 percent or
more.
Rumours that Russia could restrict exports have persisted in
trade circles despite increasingly insistent assertions by the
deputy prime minister that Russia will avoid them.
"I have a feeling sometimes that the news gets overplayed to
create the impression that the problem is bigger than it is and
get people to think that we could limit exports," Dvorkovich
said in an interview with Vedomosti daily, published on
Thursday.
"This immediately affects prices on the international
market. I think that imposing export restrictions is unadvisable
because they give the opposite effect. Prices will rise and the
situation will be worse than if we don't do it."
He did not blame anyone in particular for spreading the
rumours but said "traders, including those who work on world
markets" were stoking the speculation.
"When I watch television, I see that the drought is being
shown, but for some reason they don't talk about the fact that
the total grain harvest will be enough to meet all needs," said
Dvorkovich.
The government was looking at programmes to increase
irrigation but they were small compared to the needs of the
entire farm industry.
"There was a soil improvement programme in the Soviet times
but it essentially perished in 1998 when people dug up the pipes
to sell them for scrap to survive," he said.
"The main issue is whether we can bring private capital into
this area. We are talking about water and companies which work
with water resources, for example (state hydropower company)
RusHydro. If there are profitable projects, RusHydro
will go in."
(Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Andrew
Heavens)