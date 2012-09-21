SOCHI, Russia, Sept 21 Russia may curb grain
exports if domestic prices continue to rise, Economy Minister
Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
"The issue of grain exports ban is the issue of domestic
grain prices dynamics. We are witnessing such a trend at the
moment... With such a trend, it's quite possible, that the
government will decide to restrict grain exports," he told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference at the Russian Black
Sea resort of Sochi.
He added that the government will discuss grain exports
"this autumn".
He also said that Russia may see capital inflows next year.
(Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)