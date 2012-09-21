* Russia's EconMin says export restrictions quite possible
* Russian government to discuss grain exports "this autumn"
- EconMin
* EconMin comments contradict Deputy PM's pledge
* Russia's EconMin offered floating tariff - trader
By Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt
SOCHI/MOSCOW, Russia, Sept 21 Russia's economy
minister on Friday appeared to make a complete u-turn on
Moscow's opposition to grain export curbs after a severe
drought, warning that restrictions could come if domestic prices
continue to rise.
"The issue of a grain export ban is one of domestic grain
price dynamics. We are witnessing such a trend at the moment,"
Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday, in marked
contrast to repeated previous statements against such a move.
"With such a trend, it's quite possible that the government
will decide to restrict grain exports."
Domestic prices for Russian third-class milling wheat may
rise to 9,000 roubles ($290) per tonne by the end of the year,
from the current 8,000 roubles, Belousov said, adding that the
government will discuss grain exports "this autumn".
Benchmark December wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 15 cents or 1.7 percent to $8.94-1/2 a bushel
following the Russian news.
Russia shocked grain markets when it imposed a one-year ban
on exports in 2010 after drought decimated that year's harvest.
With another drought this year slashing grain yields by more
than a quarter, officials have repeatedly said that a similar
move would not be made.
Traders polled by Reuters in August said they expected
Russian export restrictions from October.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich - who ranks above
Belousov in the government hierarchy - said in August that the
government will not limit grain exports even if its exportable
surplus is exhausted.
Dvorkovich was not available for immediate comment on
Friday.
The Economy Ministry had proposed introducing a floating
export tariff that would depend on wheat prices in Russia and on
the international market, but the offer was rejected, a trader
in Moscow told Reuters after Belousov's statement.
"Normally, such statements are not released spontaneously,
they (the Economy Ministry and other officials) may have agreed
their positions," the trader said.
He added that if Russia is hoping to protect its
international grain trade, the country could impose a floating
tariff from Jan. 1 after negotiations with the World Trade
Organization and when majority of shipments to Egypt, the
world's largest wheat buyer, would be finished.
Russia's 2012 current grain harvest forecast is at 73
million tonnes and if that dipped to 70 million tonnes, Russia's
exportable surplus would be around 10 million tonnes, Belousov
said.
Russia's statement will prompt the Ukrainian government to
review its position on control over wheat exports this season,
large foreign trader told Reuters after Belousov's remarks.
"About 3.8 million tonnes of wheat have already been
exported or will be exported in the near future and officials
have indicated that traders should suspend wheat exports or the
government would be forced to limit shipments," the trader said.
Ukraine's government and traders earlier this month agreed
that the former Soviet republic could export no more than 4.0
million tonnes of wheat this season without restrictions.
($1 = 31.2556 Russian roubles)
