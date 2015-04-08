MOSCOW, April 8 Greece has not asked Russia for financial aid and wants to resolve its debt problems within the European Union, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

"We have not asked for financial aid," the official said before talks in Moscow between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We want to solve our issues of debt... within the Euro zone."

