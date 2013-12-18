MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia's parliament on Wednesday
approved an amnesty which lawyers said would free two jailed
members of punk band Pussy Riot and enable 30 people arrested in
a Greenpeace protest against Arctic oil drilling avoid trial.
The lower house of parliament passed the amnesty, which
President Vladimir Putin proposed to commemorate the 20th
anniversary of the passage of Russia's post-Soviet constitution.
Lawyers said the amnesty, which could enter into force this
week, would lead to the early release of Pussy Riot members
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina, whose two-year
sentences over an anti-Putin protest in a cathedral have been
criticised in the West as excessive.
Greenpeace said a last-minute amendment to the amnesty meant
Russia would almost certainly end legal proceedings against 30
people who faced jail terms of up to seven years if convicted
over a protest at an offshore oil platform in September. This
would allow the 26 foreigners among them to go home.
