ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 18 A Russian court
granted bail on Monday to one of 30 people who are being held in
pre-trial detention over a Sept. 18 Greenpeace protest against
offshore oil drilling in the Arctic.
The court ruled that Yekaterina Zaspa, a Russian who served
as a medic on the Greenpeace ship used in the protest but was
not among activists who tried to scale Russia's first offshore
oil rig, can be released on 2 million roubles ($61,300) bail.
A separate court in St Petersburg denied bail to another
arrestee in the case, Colin Russell, granting a request from
prosecutors to hold him in custody until Feb. 24.
($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)