MOSCOW Oct 23 Greenpeace said on Wednesday that the lesser charge of hooliganism now faced by activists who had been charged with piracy in Russia over a protest against Arctic oil drilling was still "wildly disproportionate".

"We will contest the trumped up charge of hooliganism as strongly as we contested the piracy allegations," Vladimir Chuprov of Greenpeace Russia said in a statement. "They are both fantasy charges that bear no relation to reality."