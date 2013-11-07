* Russia to bring new charges against Greenpeace activists
By Ian Bateson
MOSCOW, Nov 7 Russian is to press additional
charges against several Greenpeace activists who were arrested
for a protest at the country's first offshore Arctic oil rig,
investigators said on Thursday.
Russia has drawn international criticism over the arrest of
30 people on a Greenpeace ship after activists tried to scale
the Gazprom-owned Prirazlomnaya oil platform.
Russian investigators initially charged everyone on board
the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise with piracy but said last
month they were changing the charge to hooliganism, cutting the
maximum jail sentence they face to seven years from 15 years.
Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for a state investigative team
which reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said
some of the activists, in addition to being charged with
hooliganism, will face charges of resisting law officers, which
would carry a maximum five year-prison sentence.
"A few boats approached the platform, and with the aid of
special equipment, they tried to climb up the platform. They
completely ignored the authorities' orders. Furthermore, if you
recall, they rammed the coastguard ship," Markin said in an
interview on Internet news site gazeta.ru.
Russian authorities have held the 28 activists and two
freelance journalists, as well as the Dutch-registered Arctic
Sunrise, in the Arctic city of Murmansk.
The Netherlands has asked the International Tribunal for the
Law of the Sea in Hamburg to order Russia to release the ship
and all those detained.
Russia has said it does not recognise the case, accusing the
activists and their ship of posing a security threat.
A Dutch government representative said Russia had "violated
the human rights" of the activists who tried to climb onto
Russia's first offshore Arctic oil rig in September, detaining
them for seven weeks "without grounds".
After the protest, Russian coastguard officers boarded and
seized control of the ship and towed it to Murmansk. Russia has
rejected Greenpeace's assertions that the ship had been in
international waters when it was seized.
Strains between the Netherlands and Russia over the
Greenpeace protest look to overshadow the arrival of Dutch King
Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to Moscow on Friday to mark
400 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Greenpeace activists said their protest was aimed at raising
awareness about the risks that Arctic offshore oil drilling
posed to thousands of kilometers of coastal areas.
The head of Greenpeace Kumi Naidoo offered on Wednesday to
move to Russia and stand as security for the release on bail of
30 people.
(Editing by David Cowell)