* Russia to bring new charges against Greenpeace activists
* Russia says Greenpeace activists rammed coastguard ship
(Adds comments by British leader Cameron)
By Ian Bateson
MOSCOW, Nov 7 Russian is to press additional
charges against several Greenpeace activists who were arrested
for a protest at the country's first offshore Arctic oil rig,
investigators said on Thursday.
Russia has drawn international criticism over the arrest and
subsequent treatment of the 30 people on board the Greenpeace
ship Arctic Sunrise when activists tried to scale the
Gazprom-owned Prirazlomnaya oil platform.
Russian investigators initially charged all 30 with piracy
but said last month they were changing the charge to
hooliganism, cutting the maximum jail sentence they face to
seven years from 15 years.
But Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for a state investigative
team which reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
said some of the activists, in addition to being charged with
hooliganism, will face charges of resisting law officers, which
would carry a maximum five year-prison sentence.
"A few boats approached the platform, and with the aid of
special equipment, they tried to climb up the platform. They
completely ignored the authorities' orders. Furthermore, if you
recall, they rammed the coastguard ship," Markin said in an
interview on Internet news site gazeta.ru.
Greenpeace has always said its protest was entirely
peaceful.
Markin's comments came after British Prime Minister David
Cameron gave an interview on Thursday urging Putin to help free
the Greenpeace activists, saying the action taken against them
was "excessive".
Cameron said he welcomed a decision to reduce the charges
against the protesters to hooliganism from piracy, but still
felt the action went too far.
"They are not hooligans, they are protesters," Cameron told
BBC local radio, according to a transcript released by his
spokesman.
"I totally understand that countries have to have some quite
tough rules to stop people invading oil platforms, but I have
appealed to Vladimir Putin to try to de-escalate this and make
sure that these people can go home."
RIGHTS VIOLATED
Russian authorities have held the 28 activists and two
freelance journalists, as well as the Dutch-registered Arctic
Sunrise, in the Arctic city of Murmansk.
Greenpeace said last week officials were preparing to move
the prisoners to St Petersburg where they have more chance of
being visited by family and lawyers after well over a month in
jail.
The Netherlands has asked the International Tribunal for the
Law of the Sea in Hamburg to order Russia to release the ship
and all those detained.
Russia has said it does not recognise the case, accusing the
activists and their ship of posing a security threat.
A Dutch government representative said Russia had "violated
the human rights" of the activists who tried to climb onto
Russia's first offshore Arctic oil rig in September, detaining
them for seven weeks "without grounds".
After the protest, Russian coastguard officers boarded and
seized control of the ship and towed it to Murmansk. Russia has
rejected Greenpeace's assertions that the ship had been in
international waters when it was seized.
Strains between the Netherlands and Russia over the
Greenpeace protest are in danger of overshadowing the arrival of
Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to Moscow on Friday
to mark 400 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Greenpeace activists said their protest was aimed at raising
awareness about the risks that Arctic offshore oil drilling
posed to thousands of kilometers of coastal areas.
The head of Greenpeace Kumi Naidoo offered on Wednesday to
move to Russia and stand as security for the release on bail of
the 30.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)