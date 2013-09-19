* Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador to
complain over the protest
* Russian coast guards still hold two activists after
Wednesday stunt - Greenepeace
* Russia's first Arctic oil rig expected to start production
in 2013 after delays
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia accused the
environmentalist Greenpeace group on Thursday of 'aggressive and
provocative' actions in boarding a Russian oil platform in the
Arctic, an area ecologists say is imperilled by a rush for its
resources.
Russian coast guards in the Barents Sea fired warning shots
on Wednesday and arrested two Greenpeace activists from the
Amsterdam-registered 'Arctic Sunrise' ship who scaled the side
of the Gazprom-owned Prirazlomnaya platform.
Prirazlomnaya is Russia's first Arctic offshore oil rig and
a sensitive project in a country that has made tapping the
region's resources a priority to drive its economy. Greenpeace
activists had boarded the platform previously in August.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the action had threatened
the site's security and it had summoned the Dutch ambassador on
Wednesday, asking him to ensure it was not repeated.
"The intruders' actions were of aggressive and provocative
character and had the outward signs of extremist activity that
can lead to people's death and other grave consequences," the
ministry said in a statement.
Two activists - one with Swiss citizenship, the other from
Finland - were still being held by Russian coast guards after
the protest, Greenpeace said, in a statement that dismissed
Russia's criticism of the protest.
"Let's be absolutely clear about this: the real threat to
the Arctic comes not from Greenpeace but from oil companies like
Gazprom that are determined... to drill in remote, frozen seas,"
said Ben Ayliffe, the green group's Arctic oil campaign head.
The Arctic is estimated to hold 13 percent of the world's
undiscovered oil reserves and 30 percent of its undiscovered
natural gas.
But environmental campaigners say the rush for the Arctic's
natural resources threatens to destroy its fragile ecosystems
and says there is insufficient emergency planning in case of an
oil spill in its extreme conditions.
Global majors including ExxonMobil, Eni and
Statoil have agreed to enter Russia's Arctic waters
and Norway is pushing ahead with its own drilling plans.
But technical difficulties, high costs and mishaps as well
as determined campaigns against the Arctic drilling have now
brought greater hesitation among some players.
Developing the Prirazlomnoye oil deposit, located in the
Pechora Sea some 60 km (40 miles) from Russia's northern coast,
was already delayed last year with Gazprom blaming technical
problems. It is expected to reach peak production of 6 million
tonnes per year (120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.