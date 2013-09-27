* Activists, crew of Greenpeace ship denied bail
* Thirty activists ordered held over protest at oil platform
* Investigators have opened piracy case
* Six arrested in Bulgaria protest against Gazprom's Arctic
plans
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court ordered 20
Greenpeace activists from around the world to be held in custody
for two months pending further investigation over a protest
against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic, drawing
condemnation and a vow to appeal.
In proceedings that Greenpeace said evoked Soviet-era scare
tactics, activists from a ship used in the protest at an oil rig
were led to court in the port of Murmansk in handcuffs and held
in cages for a series of hearings that ended early on Friday.
Twenty activists, a freelance photographer and a freelance
videographer were ordered to be held for two months, while eight
activists were ordered to be held for three days pending a
further hearing, the environmental advocacy group said.
All 30 were detained last week aboard the icebreaker Arctic
Sunrise, which was seized by Russian coast guards in the Barents
Sea after two activists tried to scale state-controlled
Gazprom's Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform.
Russia's federal Investigative Committee has termed the
protest an attack and opened a criminal case on suspicion of
piracy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. The
activists have not yet been charged.
Several were crew of the Arctic Sunrise, from deck hands and
cooks to its American captain Pete Willcox, a veteran of
Greenpeace protests at sea, Netherlands-based Greenpeace
International said.
"These detentions are like the Russian oil industry itself,
a relic from an earlier era. Our peaceful activists are in
prison tonight for shining a light on Gazprom's recklessness,"
Greenpeace International Executive Director Kumi Naidoo said.
In a statement, Naidoo said Greenpeace would appeal the
rulings.
The 30 people included six Britons and four Russians as well
as nationals of Argentina, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia,
Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland,
Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.
President Vladimir Putin said at an Arctic forum on Thursday
that the activists were clearly not pirates but had broken
international law, suggesting they might end up facing less
severe charges.
The spokesman for the Investigative Committee, Vladimir
Markin, said on Thursday that activists ordered held for two
months might be released on bail before that period ends if
their role is found to have been minor.
Greenpeace has said it was the Russian law enforcement
authorities who broke the law by boarding the Arctic Sunrise,
and denied the piracy allegations, saying its activists had
conducted a peaceful protest.
OIL SPILL FEARS
"The Russian authorities are trying to scare people who
stand up to the oil industry in the Arctic, but this blatant
intimidation will not succeed," Naidoo said in a separate
statement on Thursday.
Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner for the Council of
Europe, told Reuters the denial of bail "clearly raises human
rights concerns", saying pre-trial detention should be used only
in exceptional circumstances when there is no alternative.
He urged Russia, a council member, to abide by standards for
protecting the right to free expression and peaceful assembly.
Greenpeace says scientific evidence shows any oil spill from
Prirazlomnaya, Russia's first offshore oil platform in the
Arctic, would affect more than 3,000 miles (4,800 km) of
Russia's coastline.
In Bulgaria, police arrested six Greenpeace activists who
blocked a Gazprom gas station to protest its Arctic drilling
plans. Four of them had chained themselves to fuel pumps and
waved banners that read: "Stop Gazprom, Save the Arctic" and
"Gazprom = Arctic destruction".
The Prirazlomnaya rig - a crucial part of Russia's effort to
tap oil and gas in the Arctic - is slated to start operating by
the end of the year and is expected to reach peak production of
6 million tonnes per year (120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.
One of those ordered held for two months was Denis Sinyakov,
a freelance photographer who was documenting the protest.
The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said Sinyakov's
detention was an "unacceptable violation of freedom of
information," and dozens of journalists and activists protested
outside the Investigative Committee headquarters in Moscow.